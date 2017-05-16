‘I hope you let this go’: Bombshell Comey memo reveals Trump asked him to drop Flynn investigation

James Comey and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

Sources close to fired FBI Director James Comey revealed the existence of a memo written by the former director as part of a paper trail into what he believes was “improper” conduct by President Donald Trump.

Trump was quoted as saying “I hope you can let this go” regarding disgraced adviser Michael Flynn according to the memo, which was read aloud to a New York Times reporter

According to the Times report, “the existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and FBI investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia.”

The memo was reportedly written the day after Michael Flynn resigned in February, and was “part of a paper trail Mr. Comey created documenting what he perceived as the president’s improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation”.

In a statement acquired by the Times, the White House denied allegations that Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into Flynn’s ties to Russia.

“While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement read.

Along with the existence of the memo regarding Flynn, sources close to Comey also told the Times of some of the president’s other strange suggestions.

According to the report, Trump reportedly told Comey that the FBI should “should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information”.