9/11 families are speaking out about the upcoming Saudi LIV Golf Tournament scheduled for this weekend at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. The 4-day tournament features 48 professional golfers competing for $25 million dollars of prize money provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan explained why the upcoming Trump sponsored tournament is making so many angry.

Trump telling the Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t know much about the 9/11 families or their strong feelings is completely untrue according to one victim’s family member.

Brett Eaglson, a founder of the group 9/11 Justice, whose father died in the Twin Towers, was contacted by a Trump aid Saturday. Many family members of the survivors had reached out to Trump with their concerns about him hosting the Saudi’s for a golf tournament at his club. According to Eaglson, during the call the aid explained how much the former president cares about 9/11 family members. It was to his great surprise when several days later Trump was unable to comment on the victims’ concerns.

As for the planned protests at Bedminster this weekend, families of 9/11 victims began gathering on Monday near the club, criticizing the players, former President Trump, and pointing out that 15 of the 19 hijackers responsible for 9/11 were Saudi citizens. One family member Terry Strada who lost her husband, Tom, on 9/11 told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis

"For us, 9/11 never feels like 20 years. It feels like it's present," Strada said. "Twenty years later I am appalled to be standing here speaking about professional golfers' offensive, disrespectful and hurtful participation in 'sportswashing.'"

Trump is planning on playing at Bedminster alongside son Eric in the pro-am Thursday which proceeds the LIV Golf Tournament. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are set to compete for the title in Saudi sponsored tournament.

It hasn't been disclosed how much money Trump is making off of the Saudi golfers holding their match at his club. The Saudi investment fund, however, gave Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner $2 billion for his hedge fund.