Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is making headlines again this week. Although he is not running for reelection in the November midterms, his participation in the House select committee hearings and failure to support former president Donald Trump has led some Republican state lawmakers to calling for his censure.

As some Illinois Republican lawmakers see it, Kinzinger deserves censure for his “incendiary language, wild exaggeration and personal opinions” expressed during the committee's nationally televised hearings.

Among those calling for repercussions is State Rep. Adam Niemerg who has referred to the Jan 6th investigation as “a sham process." He has called Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who is also participating in the Committee hearings, "'never-Trumpers' who don’t count as Republicans."

During a wide-ranging interview with CNN Tuesday, Kinzinger was asked about Republican voters who are refusing to even watch the committee's hearings. Here’s what he had to say about the future of the Republican party and the importance of him and his colleagues work on the Committee.

Kinzinger went on to address criticisms made by some Trump supporters that the hearings were too one-sided, and he pointed out that the vast majority of witnesses who testified were Republicans who served in the Trump administration.

"It only has been Republicans, mainly Republicans appointed by Donald Trump that have testified," he said. "We haven't had a Democratic witness, maybe one or two, I don't know what their personal political affiliation. But it is only Republicans coming in and testifying."

As to whether or not Kinzinger will be formally censured or not, new reporting from Politico's Shia Kapos states it is unlikely. Illinois Republican Party leadership, as well as the party's nominee for the governor's seat, are meeting demands for a censure motion with the cold shoulder.

According to Kapos, "GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey, who's backed by Trump, and Illinois Republican Party President Don Tracy are ignoring the request, signaling a division within the party as the General Election approaches in November."

Kinzinger’s role on the January 6th investigation and calls for his censure by the National Republican Committee, led to his decision to not run for reelection in November. Officially he’ll be retired at the age of 44 although he is still currently serving in the United States AirForce as a lieutenant Colonel. He has hinted at a run for office again if his side of the GOP can win the long-term fight against those who still choose Trump.