Exclusive: Michael Cohen tells Raw Story indictments are coming within 60 days in Trump criminal probe
Composite image of Michael Cohen (screengrab) and the cover of his new book, “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump”


In an exclusive interview with The Raw Story Podcast, Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, shared his prediction that indictments will be issued against senior leaders of the Trump Organization. Cohen, who served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud, said, "I really do believe like within the next 30 to 60 days, you're going to start seeing some of the -- we'll call them low hanging fruit -- indictments, you know, like Barry Weisselberg [Manager of Trump's Central Park Wollman Rink] and Allen Weisselberg [CFO of the Trump organization]."

Cohen also shares Donald Trump's real opinion of the Central Park 5, the LGBT community, and the travel ban implemented at the start of Trump's one term in office.

