The public corruption implications of Saudi Arabia giving Jared Kushner $2 billion could have been even worse according to a new report by journalist Jonathan Alter.

Alter was on MSNBC to discuss the scandal when he broke news on-air about the funding of Jared Kushner by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"What do you make of this payout from the Saudi wealth fund — that is directly managed, or at least overseen, by the crown prince — to Jared Kushner?" MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin asked Alter.

"First of all, I can tell you something tonight that has not been reported before that comes from sources inside the private equity industry, and that is the original number was ten billion and it was reduced," Alter reported. "Ten billion was the original number that MBS and Jared Kushner were talking about."

"Now, to put this in a little bit of context, Jared Kushner has no background in private equity," he explained. "So this is an enormously corrupt payoff from a killer who just was quoted in the Atlantic recently saying that [Jamal] Khashoggi wouldn't have even been in the top ten of people that he would have liked to have seen killed."

Alter described the scandal as the "worst" thing a relative of a president has ever done.

