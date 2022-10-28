Popular. Fearless. Progressive. Raw Story is an investigative news website focused on the issues that matter and bringing underreported news to light. Raw Story delivers award-winning investigative reporting, breaking news and bold opinion columns, reaching more than six million readers a month. Please email a resume and at least three examples of published articles to editor@rawstory.com.





NIGHT / WEEKEND NEWSWRITER

Raw Story is seeking an enterprising newswriter to cover breaking news in national politics, criminal justice, midterm elections, social justice and extremism for an evening and weekend news shift (3-11pm ET / 12-8pm Pacific). The successful candidate will have excellent writing skills, familiarity and interest in U.S. politics and experience writing for a news site or reporting. News writers are expected to write several short articles each shift.

Requirements:

Ability to find new stories and different angles about events and issues mainstream media has yet to surface

A deep knowledge and interest in the breaking news cycle

Strong news judgment, with at least two years of experience writing breaking news

Ability to handle writing a high volume of news stories

Familiarity with social media channels and story promotion

Ability to work independently nights and weekends

In addition to a competitive salary, the job includes health insurance with a minimal employee contribution and a 401k with a 3% match and 3% employer contribution.





NEWSWRITER

Raw Story is seeking an enterprising newswriter to cover breaking news in national politics, criminal justice, midterm elections, social justice and extremism. The successful candidate will have excellent writing skills, familiarity and interest in U.S. politics and experience writing for a news site or reporting. News writers are expected to write several short articles each shift.

Requirements:

In addition to a competitive salary, the job includes health insurance with a minimal employee contribution and a 401k with a 3% match and 3% employer contribution.