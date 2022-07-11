'Off the charts': MSNBC tries to make sense of Cassidy Hutchinson's ‘craziest’ testimony ever


'Off the charts': MSNBC tries to make sense of Cassidy Hutchinson's ‘craziest’ testimony ever'Off the charts': MSNBC tries to make sense of Cassidy Hutchinson's ‘craziest’ testimony ever

Produced June 29, 2022. Read the original story here. MSNBC's John Heilemann tried to make sense of the "off-the-charts bonkers" testimony about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss.