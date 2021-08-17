Mike and Shannyn welcome one of the world's greatest athletes, tennis superstar Martina Navratilova to the show. In a wide-ranging discussion, they chat with Martina covering topics from politics to the turmoil surrounding Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David and his ties to (soon to be former) NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. In the discussion Martina says the HRC leader for the past two years should not continue in the job. Also on the show: chats about the true Infrastructure Week, a bit of a great TikTok rant, and the social media spankings of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and Rand Paul. Join us every Friday for a new episode of The Raw Story Podcast.



