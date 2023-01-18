Staff Bio: Mariama Todd

Mariama Todd has held a variety of finance and operations positions in the media and tech industries at Future Plc, Integral Ad Science(IAS), The Economist and DotDash Meredith Corporation. She most recently served as Director of Finance at OkayMedia Inc, a privately held digital media company comprising two brands: OkayPlayer.com and Okayafrica.

Prior to working in media and tech she worked in the asset management sector.

Mariama holds a B.A. in history from Dartmouth College and a MS in Media Management from New York University.