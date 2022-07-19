Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to Trade Advisor Peter Navarro is expected to speak to the January 6th Committee on Tuesday morning. Ziegler announced his interview in a message to his followers on Telegram at the stroke of midnight on Monday, writing, “Yours truly going before the scam committee on Tuesday morning. Such a joke, but don’t worry — I’ll do nothing but tell the truth: Trump did nothing wrong & the election was stolen! ”The Telegram post has since been removed.

Ziegler played a crucial role in facilitating an infamous late-night meeting in the Oval Office on Dec. 18, 2020 by using his guest access pass to usher lawyer Sidney Powell, retired Lt. General Michael Flynn and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne into the White House. In the meeting, which has been a topic of great interest to the committee, they proposed a plan to have the president invoke the Insurrection Act while ordering the National Guard to seize voting machines and re-run the election in states narrowly lost to Joe Biden. Ziegler described the events of that evening in the video below.

Although Ziegler admittedly was not in the meeting himself, he could provide helpful testimony about Trump's state of mind before, during and after the Capitol riot. Following the meeting former president Trump tweeted at 1:24 a.m. urging supporters to gather in Washington to demonstrate and claimed that it was “statistically impossible” for him to have lost the election.

The committee’s last planned public hearing will be held this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.