Former president of MADD chapter busted for DUI

Officers in Gainesville, Florida recently arrested a former president of a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) group, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Debra Oberlin, 48, failed a field sobriety test, registering .234 and .239 blood-alcohol level. The legal limit for driving in Florida is .08.

An officer pulled over Oberlin on Feb. 18 at 1:10 am, after she was seen “driving erratically on Northwest 19th Street, swerving and crossing lanes,” The Gainesville Sun reported.

“The officer wrote that Oberlin smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot and dilated eyes. The report states that Oberlin told the officer she had four beers.”

The MADD chapter in Gainesville, where Oberlin was president for three years, closed in 1996 for financial reasons.

Oberlin, now a realtor, had no comment.