Oregon capitol covered in horse manure as Republican lawmakers remain on the lam

Published

26 mins ago

on

A horse defecated on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol on Saturday as the fallout continued following the decision of state Republicans to flee the state.

“Oregon Democratic leaders canceled plans to hold a session Saturday after several groups vowed to protest in support of the Republican senators’ who walked out this week to avoid a vote on a massive climate bill,” The Oregonian reported.

Republicans senators had fled the state to avoid a vote, with Democratic Gov. Kate Brown sending out Oregon State Police in pursuit.

“Marion County Republicans, which had organized an ‘Occupy the Senate’ rally for Saturday and a number of Three Percenter militia groups canceled their Saturday protests, too, but encouraged turnout Sunday, when Senate President Peter Courtney had scheduled a 10 a.m. session,” the newspaper reported.

Not everyone got the memo the rally had been called off.

KGW-TV weekend anchor Maggie Vespa reported that somebody had led a horse up the stairs — and it refused to come down.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Ethiopia says Army chief of staff shot during coup attempt — but the internet was turned off so accounts are sketchy

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Ethiopia's army chief of staff has been shot, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on television Sunday as the government said it had thwarted an attempted coup in a regional state of this Horn of Africa nation.

Abiy took to national television in the early hours of the morning dressed in military fatigues and announced that army chief Seare Mekonnen had been shot, an AFP correspondent said. His condition was unknown.

The internet was cut in Ethiopia, and more details were not immediately available.

The United States embassy issued alerts about reported gunfire in the capital Addis Ababa, and violence around Amhara's main city Bahir Dar.

Author kidnapped by Somali pirates absolutely destroys the integrity of Trump and DHS Sec Kirstjen Nielsen

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Journalist Michael Scott Moore, who was held hostage by pirates for 32 months, offered a damning observation on American politics in the age of President Donald Trump.

In January of 2012, Moore was kidnapped in Galkayo, Somali and held until being liberated by Navy SEALs in September of 2014.

He published the memoir The Desert and the Sea : 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast in 2018.

Moore posted a video of a Trump Department of Justice official attempting to justify not giving toothpaste or soap to children detained by the Department of Homeland Security under former Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen.

