Pilots, including Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, tell US Congress more training needed on 737 MAX
US pilots called Wednesday for enhanced pilot training on the Boeing 737 MAX before the aircraft is returned to service after being grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.
The pilots — including Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, who famously landed a damaged plane on the Hudson River in New York in 2009 — pushed back against the aviation giant’s assurances that pilots will only need to review the 737 MAX modifications in a computer program.
Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, told a congressional panel he was encouraged by changes Boeing made to a flight system seen as a factor in both the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that killed 346 people.
But Carey, a captain with American Airlines, sharply criticized Boeing’s development process of the MAX plane and said he was troubled that the training being discussed by the manufacturer would be insufficient.”We remained concerned about whether the new training protocol, materials and method of instruction suggested by Boeing are adequate to ensure the pilots across the globe flying the MAX fleet can do so in absolute complete safety,” Carey told a House committee.
Sully demanded simulator training for MAX pilots, saying the computer-based program used previously was not sufficient.
Pilots must be subjected to what can go wrong during a simulation and “need to develop a muscle memory of the reactions so that it’ll be immediately accessible to them” in an actual crisis, Sullenberger said.
The hearing, the third in Congress since the aircraft was grounded in mid-March, comes as Boeing continues its work with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators in an effort to the MAX recertified and back in the skies in 2019.
Leading US carriers have pushed back their schedules for returning the planes to service as the timeframe for FAA approval has been extended.
A key question is whether pilots should be required to undertake flight simulator training before the planes are brought back to service. Such a requirement would involve thousands of pilots and likely extend the time needed for flights to resume.
Carey said one possibility was a computer-based training stage initially, with simulator training for all MAX pilots within 10 months.
Get your fax right: Bungling officials spark Japan nuclear scare
Bungling Japanese officials sparked a nuclear scare after a violent, late-night earthquake by ticking the wrong box on a fax form -- inadvertently alerting authorities to a potential accident.
Employees of the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), operator of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata -- where the 6.4-magnitude quake struck -- faxed a message to local authorities seeking to allay any fears of damage.
But TEPCO workers accidentally ticked the wrong box on the form, mistakenly indicating there was an abnormality at the plant rather than there was no problem.
Harvard psychiatrist stunned by Donald Trump’s lies and ‘comfortable shamelessness’
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump officially launched his re-election bid to crowds of supporters in Orlando, Florida. Notably, ahead of the kick-off of his campaign, he pledged to round up and deport migrants, a pledge widely seen as unrealistic but geared toward pleasing his base.
Raw Story spoke with Leonard L. Glass, M.D., M.P.H., about the Trump's re-election and whether he is fit for the office of President. Glass is a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in Newton, Massachusetts. He is an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a senior attending psychiatrist at McLean Hospital. Dr. Glass was President of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and was a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association until he resigned in protest of the Goldwater rule in April 2017. He contributed his scholarly background in ethics to “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” edited by Bandy X. Lee (dangerouscase.org).
Who are the four men charged with downing of MH17?
International investigators have charged three Russians and one Ukrainian with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine in which 298 people were killed.
Here are the four suspects named by the Dutch-led team on Wednesday.- Igor Girkin -
Igor Girkin -- also known by his pseudonym "Strelkov" -- is the most high-profile suspect.