Rights activists alarmed as Mike Pompeo installs anti-gay anti-abortion activist to head new commission on ‘natural law’
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced the formation of a new commission that will take a “fresh look” at human rights through the lens of “natural law,” and civil and human rights advocates are outraged. In preliminary filings the State Dept. noted the Commission will explore “our nation’s founding principles of natural law and natural rights.”
“Natural law,” is religious right wing extremist code for anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ rights, especially marriage for same-sex couples.
Critics are outraged.
The director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program weighed in:
Make no mistake, Trump's "Commission on Unalienable Rights" is an affront to universal human rights. It will no doubt be welcomed by social conservatives who for decades fought against LGBTQ rights, women's rights, affirmative action and economic justice. https://t.co/J90S0Vw7St
— Jamil Dakwar (@jdakwar) July 6, 2019
Secretary Pompeo, a known right wing Christian extremist in his own right, has named Mary Ann Glendon, a professor who is also his former mentor, to lead the “Commission on Unalienable Rights.”
Glendon is an anti-abortion, anti-gay Catholic activist who served as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See (the Vatican) under President George W. Bush. She is also known for her opposition to the use of condoms to reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS.
“I hope that the commission will revisit the most basic of questions: What does it mean to claim something is, in fact, a human right?” Pompeo told reporters Monday, adding, as Yahoo News notes, that “words like rights can be used for good or evil.”
Glendon should understand Pompeo’s remarks. She penned a 2004 op-ed supporting a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. In a unique twist of language she claimed the amendment “should be welcomed by all Americans who are concerned about equality and preserving democratic decision-making.”
And in a shocking move Glendon chastised the awarding of a Pulitzer Prize to the Boston Globe for its work exposing pedophile priests. She reportedly said; “If fairness & accuracy have anything to do with it, awarding the Pulitzer to the Boston Globe would be like giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Osama bin Laden.”
Anti-gay hate group leader Tony Perkins was briefed on the Commission before it was officially announced, CBS News reports.
A State Dept. official says the Commission is a “personal project” of Secretary Pompeo’s, and Politico reports the Commission “was conceived with almost no input from the State Department’s human rights bureau, people familiar with the matter say, effectively sidelining career government experts who have focused on human rights policy and history across numerous administrations.”
As extreme as Glendon is, the preliminary proposed Chair was Robert P. George, a Princeton professor who co-founded NOM, the extremely anti-gay National Organization For Marriage.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International issued a scathing rebuke t Pompeo and his new Commission. In “Trump Administration Commission on Unalienable Rights Politicizes Human Rights for Hate,” the human rights organization’s national director of advocacy and government affairs, Joanne Lin, said:
“This administration has actively worked to deny and take away long-standing human rights protections since Trump’s inauguration. If this administration truly wanted to support people’s rights, it would use the global framework that’s already in place. Instead, it wants to undermine rights for individuals, as well as the responsibilities of governments.”
“This approach only encourages other countries to adopt a disregard for basic human rights standards and risks weakening international, as well as regional frameworks, placing the rights of millions of people around the world in jeopardy.”
“International agreements, like the Universal Declaration for Human Rights, have been upheld by prior administrations over the last 71 years, regardless of their party. This politicization of human rights in order to, what appears to be an attempt to further hateful policies aimed at women and LGBTQ people, is shameful.”
Fox News’ Shep Smith cuts away from White House event — then meticulously debunks Trump’s self-praise
Fox News host Shep Smith cut away from President Donald Trump's environmental speech Monday because there was a need to fact-check the claims.
Trump, who spent a great deal of the speech praising himself, told the group assembled at the White House, that under his administration more animals have made it off the endangered species list and there are fewer lawsuits for polluters.
"Widely criticized by environmentalists and academics. Harvard Law and Columbia Law have comprehensive environmental trackers that identify deregulatory efforts related to the environment," Smith explained. "As of last month, The New York Times analysis based on research from those groups found more than 80 environmental rules and regulations on the way out under President Trump."
Immigration officials use secretive gang databases to deny migrant asylum claims
The information in the databases comes from foreign police and militaries, and it is being used to detain migrants and separate them from their children. Legal experts and human rights advocates say they were not told about the databases and question their reliability.
With scant public notice, federal immigration officials are relying on databases run by foreign police and militaries to check whether migrants crossing the United States border have gang affiliations, which would allow officials to detain and eventually deport them.
‘Positives and negatives’: How the White House is dealing with Trump’s science hoaxes
President Donald Trump delivered his environmental speech Monday proclaiming that the United States would have the cleanest air and water in the world. Currently, the U.S. stands at closer to 27th in the world, and Flint, Michigan along with other cities are still waiting for policymakers to guarantee safer drinking water.
Trump has made a series of strange conspiracy theories about the climate crisis, such as windmills causing ear cancer and the climate crisis is a hoax perpetrated by China.
In response to questions about these issues, Trump's EPA Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, dismissed the conspiracies, The New York Times reported.