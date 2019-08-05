Misogyny is a ‘clear link’ between many mass shootings: gun violence expert
Over the span of 13 hours, the country was shaken by two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, where a total of 29 people were killed. Shortly before the attack, the El Paso gunman posted an anti-immigrant manifesto on the far-right message board 8chan, while there is still no clear motive for the Dayton shooting. Senator Bernie Sanders and other Democratic leaders are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a special session of the Senate to vote on two gun safety bills recently passed in the House. This all comes as the National Rifle Association is imploding. We speak with Alex Yablon, a reporter at The Trace, a news outlet devoted to gun-related news.
Mike Huckabee claims the ‘lack of thoughts and prayers’ is the ‘single biggest’ cause of mass shootings
Mike Huckabee showed up on Fox News Monday morning to weigh in on the weekend’s two domestic terror mass shootings that have now left 31 people dead in Texas and Ohio. The twice-former GOP presidential candidate insisted the problem central to mass shootings is “the lack of thought and prayers,” and too little religion – not too many guns, or the racist, white supremacist beliefs of President Donald Trump and the president’s supporters.
‘INCOMPETENCE’: Trump burned for crossed out ‘Toledo’ gaffe in official speech transcript
President Donald Trump on Monday made a major gaffe when he blessed the memory of shooting victims in Toledo, Ohio -- despite the fact that the shooting actually took place in the Ohio city of Dayton.
Compounding this error, the White House posted a transcript of the president's speech online in which it left in -- and then subsequently crossed out -- the president's mention of Toledo, as seen in the image below.
The White House has sent out the official transcript of Trump’s remarks from this morning, with the words “in Toledo” crossed out. pic.twitter.com/BMb8E6gDWE
‘That’s offensive!’ Fox News erupts after contributor calls out network’s role in radicalizing racists
A Fox News contributor sparked a clash after pointing out the role the conservative network plays in promoting racist extremism.
Panelists on "Outnumbered" were discussing the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and debating President Donald Trump's culpability, when contributor Jessica Tarlov said the president and his favorite network both shoulder some blame.
"There's a rhetoric issue here," Tarlov said. "You are right, the president hasn't lived up to this. I would take issue on the Democratic front. I think what Amy Klobuchar said was correct about the mean tweets and the rhetoric. The El Paso killer, yes, he hated Mexicans before President Trump became president. In that manifesto he actually quotes the president. He quotes right-wing figures that use this language, who've talked about it’s an invasion of Mexicans. That kid drove 10 hours to get closer to a bunch of Mexicans."