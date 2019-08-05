Misogyny is a ‘clear link’ between many mass shootings: gun violence expert

President Donald Trump on Monday made a major gaffe when he blessed the memory of shooting victims in Toledo, Ohio -- despite the fact that the shooting actually took place in the Ohio city of Dayton.

Compounding this error, the White House posted a transcript of the president's speech online in which it left in -- and then subsequently crossed out -- the president's mention of Toledo, as seen in the image below.

The White House has sent out the official transcript of Trump’s remarks from this morning, with the words “in Toledo” crossed out. pic.twitter.com/BMb8E6gDWE