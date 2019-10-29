Quantcast
Connect with us

Former Dem Sen. Kaye Hagan died from a virus she contracted by a tick bite

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Sen. Kaye Hagan (D-NC) died at age 66 this week after a long bout with an illness she contracted after being bitten by a tick.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Hagan passed away after she spent the last three years suffering from a disease caused by the tick-borne Powassan virus.

According to medical experts, this virus resulted in Hagan coming down with encephalitis, which the Mayo Clinic describes as “an inflammation of the brain” that is only rarely seen as life threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the disease can include “confused thinking, seizures, or problems with senses or movement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chip Hagan, the late senator’s husband, told the Greensboro News & Record earlier this year that that his wife’s speech had been significantly limited by her fight with the illness, but he said she was still able to listen and comprehend when talking with others.

Hagan passed away in her sleep in her home in Greensboro, North Carolina on Monday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez scorches GOP colleagues for trying to skip committee hearing to barge into Vindman testimony

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out her Republican colleagues for moving to adjourn a House Oversight Committee hearing so they could attempt to crash a closed-door hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The motion to adjourn was introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who complained that lawmakers "should not be forced to choose between attending Adam Schiff's secret impeachment interviews or attending Committee hearings."

I just moved to adjourn the Oversight Committee hearing. Members should not be forced to choose between attending Adam Schiff's secret impeachment interviews or attending Committee hearings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dems accuse GOP of trying to out whistleblower during ‘tense’ Vindman testimony: CNN

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

CNN's Manu Raju is reporting that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman congressional testimony grew "tense" on Tuesday after Democrats believed that Republican lawmakers were trying to get him to identify the intelligence community whistleblower who filed the initial complaint against President Donald Trump.

According to Raju's sources, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) during the hearing "objected to a line of questioning from Republicans, which Democrats contended was an effort to out the whistleblower." Raju also reported that Republicans "pushed back, arguing they were simply asking questions about who Vindman spoke with."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Are you a clown school dropout?’ GOP lawmaker ripped to shreds for trying to crash Vindman hearing

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

A West Virginia Republican tried again to crash a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing, and was roundly mocked for whining about his rejection.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) -- who shared audio of a phone call he made last week inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during a protest staged with dozens of GOP lawmakers -- attempted to sit in on testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman before the House Intelligence Committee.

However, Mooney was turned away because he doesn't serve on that committee, which is questioning witnesses as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to provide campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image