House hearing room had to be ‘swept’ by law enforcement to ensure security after the Republican stunt

Published

8 mins ago

on

The Sensitive compartmented information facility, known as the SCIF, had to undergo another security “sweep” after the Republicans staged their storming of the room Wednesday.

Reuters is reporting that the House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms and other security personnel were responsible for doing the sweep before witness Laura Cooper could answer questions in the closed-door deposition.

There are a number of Republicans on the committees investigating the Ukraine scandal, and despite interviews, it remains unclear why Republicans who are not on the committee are demanding to be part of the deposition now.

In an interview last night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) claimed that it was fine because his phone was powered down when entering the SCIF. It’s still against the rules to bring a cell phone into the room. Other members, by contrast, were using their phones to live stream.

