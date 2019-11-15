‘I’m sorry — is there a question there?’ Yovanovitch snaps back at Jim Jordan’s jumbled posturing
As questioning of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch resumed on the second day of the House’s public hearing in their impeachment inquiry, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to suggest that there was a culture of anti-Trump sentiment amongst elements of the Ukrainian government and its US envoys.
Jordan then questioned Yovanovitch as to why she didn’t try to intervene to make the environment less politicized.
“One of the things we’ve heard so much over the last six weeks in depositions, and frankly in the hearing on Wednesday, is how important bipartisan support is for Ukraine,” Jordan said addressing Yovanovitch. “Democrats and Republicans agree they want to help Ukraine, in fact, [Ambassador Bill Taylor] said, ‘Ukraine’s most strategic asset is this bipartisan support…'”
Jordan went on to recount Taylor previous testimony before rambling about his interpretation of the timeline regarding the military aid that was approved for the Ukrainian government, tying that into his previous suggestion of anti-Trump bias among Ukrainian politicians and envoys, and again, wondering why Yovanovitch didn’t raise any concerns about his version of history.
“I’m sorry — is there a question in there?” Yovanovitch asked incredulously.
Fox’s John Roberts: Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch caused ‘a lot of damage’ to foreheads at the White House
On today's edition of Your World, Fox News Neil Cavuto asked White House correspondent John Roberts what he thinks the consequences will be for President Trump's apparent attempt to intimidate former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- at the very moment she was testifying at the second public hearing of the House's impeachment inquiry.
"I don't know how much political damage that tweet is going to do, Neil, but certainly I think there was a lot of damage here at the White House to a collective group of foreheads as people went like this..." Roberts said, while mimicking someone smacking their forehead in frustration. "...as the President tweeted that out right in the middle of the hearing."
‘American hero’ Marie Yovanovitch gets standing ovation ‘drowning out and effectively answering’ GOP’s ‘limp objections’
'Poignant and Perfect'
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was heralded with a standing ovation as her five-plus hours of calm and patriotic testimony ended and House Republicans tried to commandeer the last whiffs of Friday's impeachment proceedings.
Republicans demanded they be given extra time to speak as the hearing was gaveled to a close, claiming they had been disparaged and had the right to respond.
They did not.
As she stood and began to walk away, audience members in the gallery cheered, and gave Ambassador Yovanovitch a standing ovation.