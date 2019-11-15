‘I’m sorry — is there a question there?’ Yovanovitch snaps back at Jim Jordan’s jumbled posturing

As questioning of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch resumed on the second day of the House’s public hearing in their impeachment inquiry, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to suggest that there was a culture of anti-Trump sentiment amongst elements of the Ukrainian government and its US envoys.

Jordan then questioned Yovanovitch as to why she didn’t try to intervene to make the environment less politicized.

“One of the things we’ve heard so much over the last six weeks in depositions, and frankly in the hearing on Wednesday, is how important bipartisan support is for Ukraine,” Jordan said addressing Yovanovitch. “Democrats and Republicans agree they want to help Ukraine, in fact, [Ambassador Bill Taylor] said, ‘Ukraine’s most strategic asset is this bipartisan support…'”

Jordan went on to recount Taylor previous testimony before rambling about his interpretation of the timeline regarding the military aid that was approved for the Ukrainian government, tying that into his previous suggestion of anti-Trump bias among Ukrainian politicians and envoys, and again, wondering why Yovanovitch didn’t raise any concerns about his version of history.

“I’m sorry — is there a question in there?” Yovanovitch asked incredulously.

Watch: