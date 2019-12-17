GOP’s corporate tax cuts declared an abysmal and self-destructive failure in scathing North Carolina editorial
In an op-ed published this Tuesday, the Editorial Board of a North Carolina newspaper wrote that the verdict is in: President Trump’s 2017 corporate tax cuts didn’t work.
“This umpteenth example of the false promise of trickle-down economics raises anew questions about North Carolina’s aggressive cutting of corporate taxes,” writes the Editorial Board for the News & Observer. “The Republican-led General Assembly started phasing in tax cuts in 2013 that now cost about $3.6 billion a year in lost revenue. The estate tax was eliminated and the progressive income tax was reduced to a flat tax, but the most dramatic cut was a reduction in the corporate tax rate. Since 2013 it has been reduced from a high of 6.9 percent — then the highest in the Southeast — to 2.5 percent today. Among 44 states that have a corporate tax, North Carolina’s is the lowest.”
The boom that was supposed to come with making the state more “business friendly” hasn’t happened, and teachers and other state services have taken a hit from the lost revenue, according to the Board, adding that North Carolina’s “mix of tax cuts and spending austerity has produced more pain than gain.”
“…North Carolina’s across-the-board giveaway to corporations during a period of economic growth is not that kind of tax cut,” the Board continued. “It’s a mistake that’s holding back North Carolina. Republican lawmakers won’t admit the mistake — that’s why they keep making it. But next November, voters should correct it.”
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren will be America’s next president — here’s why
There aren’t twenty Senate Republicans with enough integrity to remove the most corrupt president in American history, so we’re going to have to get rid of Trump the old-fashioned way – by electing a Democrat next November 3.
That Democrat will be Warren Sanders.
Although there are differences between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, I’m putting them together for the purpose of making a simple point.
These two have most of the grass-roots energy in the 2020 campaign, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas critical for America’s future.
Together, they lead Biden and every other so-called moderate Democrat by a wide margin in all polls.
GOP mass exodus in full swing as another House Republican announces he’s retiring
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, one of the top House Republicans, is retiring from Congress. Walker is the Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, serving under Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). He is also the former chairman of the far right wing Republican Study Caucus, the largest ideological caucus in Congress.
A three-term Congressman and a Baptist pastor, Walker is highly-ambitious, but decided to throw in the towel after a court ruling on his gerrymandered district turned it from highly Republican to lean Democratic.
Breaking Banner
Internet pounds ‘disgraced dirtbag’ Giuliani for rambling Twitter attack on Yovanovitch
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani fought back after an article in The New Yorker revealed he personally wanted fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch "out of the way":
Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.