New report blows the lid off a shadowy Christian nationalist group’s effort to re-write the law
Bills that that are popping up in Tennessee and other states which seek to discriminate against LGBTQ people and bring religion into the public sphere are no coincidence; they’re the result of a coordinate effort by Project Blitz — a consortium of three Christian nationalist groups: the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, the National Legal Foundation, and the Wallbuilders.
Washington Monthly spoke to Fred Clarkson, who’s been studying the Christian right for decades, and he says that these bills “reflect the theocratic vision that’s animated a meaningful portion of the Christian Right for some time.” According to Clarkson, Project Blitz’s strategy is to divide their “model legislation” into three categories, depending on how much opposition each bill is expected to receive:
“The first category, intended to appear the most innocuous, included bills to promote ‘In God We Trust’ license plates and the display of the ‘In God We Trust’ motto in public schools,” Clarkson told Washington Monthly. “The next batch of bills centered on emphasizing ‘Christian heritage’ and ‘the importance of the Bible in history’ to promote the notion that the U.S. is a Christian nation. The third category, which organizers noted might be ‘the most hotly contested,’ sought to empower licensed professionals to deny health care and other services based on religious beliefs and to enable adoption agencies to reject adoptive families on religious grounds.”
The idea is to slowly open the door to promoting religion in public institutions, which paves the way for making the second category more acceptable, then ultimately arriving at legislation in the third category. Knowing that the legislation will ultimately be rejected by the courts, Project Blitz will then argue that their efforts to deny adoption rights to LGBTQ people is based on “data” that says “LGBTQ people tend to be diseased, dysfunctional or both—and that they pose a threat to children and to society.”
In states where Republicans completely control the government, Project Blitz’s agenda is likely to be the most successful.
Fox & Friends audience revolts after Geraldo Rivera hammers ‘diminished’ Rudy Giuliani
"Fox & Friends" hosts were shocked by Geraldo Rivera's blunt assessment of Rudy Giuliani -- who had appeared on the show a short time earlier.
President Donald Trump's attorney spun wild claims about Joe Biden's dealings in Ukraine, as the Senate considers impeachment charges involving Giuliani's own actions there and the president's pressure scheme against its government, and Rivera expressed shock and alarm.
Lindsey Graham exposed as ‘the most shameless man’ in US politics in brutal supercut video
The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan has put together a brutal video showing the two dramatically different faces worn by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before President Donald Trump got elected, and after he got elected.
Hasan, who labels Graham "the most shameless man in American politics," argues that Graham has made by far the most dramatic change of any Trump-skeptical Republican since the president's victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"There's no position he won't abandon, no U-turn he won't perform, no lie that he won't tell," he said.
Hasan then proceeds to show footage of Graham scolding reporters for calling Trump a "kook" or a racist -- before cutting to footage of Graham denouncing Trump in exactly those terms.