Trump’s Iran director of the National Security Council is out

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s Iran director of the National Security Council, Richard Goldberg, is leaving, Bloomberg News announced late Friday.

The position was created by former DNI John Bolton to counter what Bolton saw as a desire by some in Trump’s admin to weaken the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, noted Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

“Tension over that issue flared in March as the administration mulled whether to extend waivers allowing Iran to sell a limited amount of oil. The waivers were eventually ended in May,” the report said. “That fight was only one of the administration’s internecine battles related to Iran and underscored the influence wielded by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the think tank where Goldberg previously worked, in pushing for a tougher line against Iran.”


Trump leaving White House out of the loop on Iran meant he was the only one who could brief the press

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman contributed to a new report that revealed not only did President Donald Trump leave most of his White House team out of the loop on the bombings in Iran, it meant he was the only one capable of briefing the press.

"Among the aides, the president kept out of a tight circle of those briefed were advisers who would have to explain to reporters what took place and what the rationale was," Haberman tweeted. "That left POTUS as the only briefer of the media, nearly 24 hours later."

US assassination catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Published

40 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Iraqi factions threatening to oust US troops, officials denouncing American "violations" and fears of a new Gulf war: a US strike has catapulted Iraq back to the tumultuous aftermath of the 2003 invasion.

The precision drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi right-hand-man, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Within hours, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged leaders to exercise restraint.

"The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf," he said.

The US attack was the most dramatic escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil.

Trump launches new air strike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Suleimani funeral

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

A fresh air strike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

It came hours ahead of a planned a mourning march for Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary heavyweight Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, slain in a precision drone strike by the US in Baghdad on Friday.

The assassination was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US, which pledged to send more troops to the region even as US President Donald Trump insisted he did not want war.

