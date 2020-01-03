Trump’s Iran director of the National Security Council is out

President Donald Trump’s Iran director of the National Security Council, Richard Goldberg, is leaving, Bloomberg News announced late Friday.

The position was created by former DNI John Bolton to counter what Bolton saw as a desire by some in Trump’s admin to weaken the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, noted Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

“Tension over that issue flared in March as the administration mulled whether to extend waivers allowing Iran to sell a limited amount of oil. The waivers were eventually ended in May,” the report said. “That fight was only one of the administration’s internecine battles related to Iran and underscored the influence wielded by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the think tank where Goldberg previously worked, in pushing for a tougher line against Iran.”