How Trump’s budget cuts could slam New Jersey
WASHINGTON — So how will President Donald Trump’s proposed $4.8 trillion budget affect New Jersey residents?The spending plan revealed Monday would cut funding for food stamps, Medicaid, welfare and grants to urban areas. The budget would be for the 12 months beginning Oct. 1,Trump proposed eliminating the board that investigates chemical accidents, home heating assistance for low-income families, and the agency that helps fund public television.Trump has proposed some of the same spending cutssince taking office, and Congress has rejected them on a bipartisan basis.“This budget continues to b…
Latest Headlines
Man threw out $100,000 lottery ticket before realizing he won
A South Carolina man threw out a lottery ticket worth $100,000.But he was able to find it again.The unidentified man from Newberry, S.C., told officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery that he had checked the numbers on his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, thought he had not won, and tossed the ticket in the trash, according to a lottery press release.He said he was sipping his coffee, looked over the results again, and realized that he actually had the winning numbers, matching all five numbers from the Friday, Jan. 24 drawing.“I checked the results for the day before,” he told lottery offic... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Ted Cruz’s dire warning that President Bernie Sanders would force his podcast off the air backfires hilariously
On the latest episode of his podcast, "The Verdict," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered a strange, over-the-top warning about what would happen if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) became president. According to Cruz, Sanders would empower technology companies to purge conservative content across the internet, and his own podcast could be censored.
"As bad as [Big Tech is] now, in a Democratic administration, in a Bernie Sanders administration, they would — I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air," said Cruz.
Sen Ted Cruz warns that if Bernie Sanders is elected president, his new podcast could be forced off the air pic.twitter.com/OpHEW47H8s
US accuses Iran of building missiles through satellite bid
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of honing its ballistic missile skills through a satellite launch and vowed to exert more pressure.
Iran, which is enemy number one for President Donald Trump's administration, said Sunday that it had successfully launched a satellite but that it failed to reach orbit.
Pompeo said the technology involved in a space launch was "virtually identical" to the knowhow for a long-range ballistic missile.
"Each launch, whether failed or not, further allows Iran to gain experience using such technologies that could benefit its missile programs under the guise of a peaceful space program," Pompeo said in a statement.