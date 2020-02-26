MSNBC suspends pundit for calling Bernie Sanders supporters ‘misfit black girls’

In the wake of comments targeting Bernie Sanders supporters that some say were misogynist, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has been temporarily benched by the network, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast.

Johnson, who’s been a vocal critic of Sanders, gave an interview last month on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show where he said “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”

“I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you,” Johnson exclaimed, referring to women of color who work for the 2020 presidential candidate.

MSNBC has reportedly not responded to wider calls for the network to outright fire Johnson.

Read the full report over at the Daily Beast.