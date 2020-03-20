Goldman Sachs gives CEO David Solomon massive pay raise as Wall Street demands bailouts: reports

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon received as massive pay raise on Friday.

“Chief Executive David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, a message likely to resonate poorly among traders and bankers who saw their own bonuses cut and who are facing a long period of economic uncertainty,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

“Mr. Solomon earned $24.7 million in 2019, the bank said Friday, including a $7.7 million cash bonus and almost $15 million in stock. That is up from $20.7 million the year before, most of which he spent as CEO-in-waiting, and makes him Goldman’s best-paid chief since Lloyd Blankfein took home $41 million in 2008,” the newspaper reported.

“His top lieutenants also received pay bumps. John Waldron, the banks’ president and chief operating officer, was paid $22 million and finance chief Stephen Scherr received $20 million,” The Journal noted.

The pay increase came as Wall Street is seeking bailouts due to COVID-19 coronavirus.