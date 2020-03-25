Terrifying chart shows accelerating rate of COVID-19 deaths

The rate of documented cases of coronavirus is not the only thing that has been increasing at an alarming rate.

A chart posted by cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry shows that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking as well.

As Chaudhry documents, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“The curve is pointed right up to the skies,” Chaudhry comments. “People: stay indoors, governments: equip our hospitals now.”

Data compiled by the New York Times shows that confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged by nearly ten-fold in just one week, increasing from 5,902 on March 17th to more than 53,000 on March 24th.

See Chaudhry’s chart on COVID-19 deaths below.

COVID-19 deaths across the globe reaching 20,000 today. How fast it happened? First 10,000 = 60 days

