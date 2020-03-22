‘We’re going to come for you’: Trump economist tells hoarders of coronavirus safety masks to hand them over

Top White House economist Peter Navarro told anyone hoarding necessary supplies like the crucial N95 masks that the U.S. government will come to get them if they’re not given up willingly.

“If you’ve got any large quantities of material that this country needs right now, get them to market or get them to us, we’ll pay you a fair price…if you don’t do that, we’re going to come for you,” Navarro warned.

It has been a concern by conspiracy theorists that the coronavirus is a “deep state false flag” and will be an excuse for the government to do all sorts of things. Navarro’s comments likely will ignite these conspiracy theorists.