‘We’re going to come for you’: Trump economist tells hoarders of coronavirus safety masks to hand them over

12 mins ago

Top White House economist Peter Navarro told anyone hoarding necessary supplies like the crucial N95 masks that the U.S. government will come to get them if they’re not given up willingly.

“If you’ve got any large quantities of material that this country needs right now, get them to market or get them to us, we’ll pay you a fair price…if you don’t do that, we’re going to come for you,” Navarro warned.

It has been a concern by conspiracy theorists that the coronavirus is a “deep state false flag” and will be an excuse for the government to do all sorts of things. Navarro’s comments likely will ignite these conspiracy theorists.


Stock futures take another plunge again while Trump addresses the nation Sunday

28 mins ago

March 22, 2020

The Dow Jones futures fell again as President Donald Trump was addressing the nation Sunday evening.

The president tried to reassure Americans by saying that everything was fine, and it would all be over soon, but it isn't exactly the truth.

When asked if he would extend the 15 days he told Americans to self-isolate, Trump said he hoped he wouldn't have to, but said he might. It's expected that other states and large municipalities will be forced to do shelter-in-place lockdowns similar to that of New York and California.

"Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 900 points, or 5%, to hit their' limit down' level. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down around 5%. Downside limits to futures contracts are implemented to ensure orderly market behavior," CNBC reported Sunday evening. "U.S. crude futures also slid by more than 4%, adding to last week's massive losses."

Major coronavirus bill with CEO bailout fails as Republican senators go into quarantine

38 mins ago

March 22, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is now under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. Because of his contact with other senators, like Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Mike Lee (R-UT), it is causing the GOP's lead in the chamber to dwindle.

At the same time, a person in Vice President Mike Pence's office tested positive for coronavirus as well.

The Senate held a vote for a massive package that included $500 billion in bailouts for CEOs that Democrats did not support. Republicans needed 60 votes to get the bill to a full vote of the Senate, but it failed to meet the number.

