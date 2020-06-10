Pope Francis delivers message on ‘the sin of racism’ to US Catholics after George Floyd protests
Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, spoke out in solidarity with the black community and protestors of all races following George Floyd’s death in late May. “My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,” the pope said.On Wednesday, the pope sent a powerful letter addressing the protestors and Floyd’s family.“Let us pray for the consolation of their grieving families and friends and let us implore the national reconciliation and peace for which we yearn,” the pope said. “May Our Lady…
CNN
GOP ‘cowardice’ hits new low after they refuse to condemn Trump’s smear of hospitalized protester: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Wednesday went off on Republican lawmakers who couldn't even be bothered to condemn President Donald Trump's smear of a hospitalized protester who cracked his skull on the pavement after being shoved by Buffalo police.
While discussing the president's tweet attacking 75-year-old Martin Gugino as a potential "antifa provocateur" who may have intentionally got himself hurt as part of a "set up" against police, CNN's Alisyn Camerota showed a graphic of all the Republican lawmakers who refused to comment on it.
Breaking Banner
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘bumped heads’ while working security at same nightclub over ex-cop’s ‘aggressive’ behavior: Co-worker
George Floyd and the police officer who killed him not only worked together -- they knew and apparently disliked each other.
The 46-year-old Floyd and fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin worked security at the same nightclub, and a former co-worker told CBS News the two had "bumped heads."
"It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue," said former colleague David Pinney.
Breaking Banner
White House aides ‘despondent’ over Trump’s smears against Buffalo activist: report
President Donald Trump's aides are "despondent" over his tweet smearing a 75-year-old activist seriously injured by Buffalo police.
The president tweeted out a conspiracy theory accusing New York activist Martin Gugino, who suffered a serious head injury when officers shoved him backwards, of trying to hack into police communications using technology that doesn't seem to exist, based on reports from a Russian propagandist.