Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary

The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State’s 2020 GOP primary.

Karen Testerman, the host of the “We Hold These Truths” radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.

Testerman says Sununu has become “drunk with power” over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason,” her website reads.