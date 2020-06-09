Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary
The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State’s 2020 GOP primary.
Karen Testerman, the host of the “We Hold These Truths” radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.
Testerman says Sununu has become “drunk with power” over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason,” her website reads.
NOW: Longtime conservative leader & current radio talk show host @KarenTesterman confirms to @WMUR9 she'll file for #nhgov tomorrow to challenge @ChrisSununu in a GOP primary. She says he seems "drunk with power" re #COVID19 exec orders. More in story soon #nhpolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/mshYKbCdsE
— John DiStaso (@jdistaso) June 9, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
