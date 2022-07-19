Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has been hit with a formal misconduct complaint over his threats to prosecute Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. During a recent Fox News interview, Rokita attacked Bernard's credentials as a doctor and said he and his office were looking into potentially having her license to practice medicine pulled.

"We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report," Rokita said. "So we're gathering the information. We're gathering the evidence as we speak and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure, if she failed to report."

The Washington Post reports that Lauren Robel, the former dean of Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law, filed a complaint against attorney general Rokita. In the complaint she alleged that he intended to "harass and intimidate" Dr. Bernard when he falsely insinuated that she did not properly file a terminated pregnancy report with the Indiana Department of Health and the Department of Child Services.

In an interview with the Post, Robel singled out Rokita's decision to publicly disparage Bernard and threaten to prosecute her during an interview on Fox News as a major red line that no attorney general should cross.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to give states the authority on abortion access and rights is clearly stirring up both political and legal disputes. Unfortunately, not only the patient, but the physicians and medical staff are caught in the crossfire. Watch the video below to see how Indiana’s attorney generals' threats are affecting doctors in the state he represents.