Indiana AG hit with cease and desist for making ‘inflammatory accusations’ against abortion doctor: report

Controversial Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was hit with a cease and desist letter by attorneys representing a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl who was forced to travel from Ohio after GOP-nominated Supreme Court justices overturned Roe vs. Wade.

The child was allegedly raped repeatedly when she was only 9 years old, resulting in the pregnancy.

Rokita announced he was investigating the doctor for providing health care to the rape survivor.

"We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report," Rokita told Fox News. "So we're gathering the information. We're gathering the evidence as we speak and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure, if she failed to report."

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker who said 2020 was rigged is accused of election fraud

The doctor did not fail to report.

Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC sent the Indiana attorney general a cease and desist letter on behalf of Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

"Please immediately cease and desist making any false or misleading statements about Dr. Bernard," the letter says. "Your false and defamatory statements to Fox News on July 13, 2022 cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession."

"Even after the release of the TPR through open record requests, confirming Dr. Bernard fully complied with all applicable reporting laws, your subsequent statements to local and national news sources on July 14, 2022, further cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and mislead consumers and patients," the letter reads. "We are especially concerned that, given the controversial political context f the statements, such inflammatory accusations have the potential to incite harassment or violence from the public which could prevent Dr. Bernard, and Indiana licensed physician, from providing care to her patents safely."