MAGA rioter lashes out at judge over late trial date: 'I broke nothing -- my life's been turned upside down!'

Couy Griffin, the founder of "Cowboys for Trump" who is facing two misdemeanor charges for breaking into the United States Capitol on January 6th, is not happy that he won't go on trial until next year.

Politico reports that U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden on Monday set Griffin's trial date for March 2022, which Griffin said was far too long of a wait.

"I broke nothing, I didn't fight with anybody," Griffin complained upon learning the date. "My life's been turned upside down... I'm being punished every day I don't have a trial."

The judge said he was empathetic with Griffin, but he said that the flood of MAGA riot cases clogging up the court systems meant he would have to wait.

"I understand your frustration," McFadden said. "But we are where we are."

Earlier this year, Griffin tried to argue that his case should be dismissed on the ground that he was supposedly being prosecuted for his political beliefs.

However, the Trump-appointed McFadden shot down those arguments and ruled that Griffin "comes up short on providing the 'clear evidence' required" to prove that he was being selectively prosecuted due to his political views.

