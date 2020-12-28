Trump 'got beaten like a rented mule' in election court cases: Ex-GOP lawmaker
Donald Trump during a White House press briefing. (Screenshot)

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Monday roasted President Donald Trump on Monday for still refusing to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

While appearing on CNN, Dent said he was astonished that Trump could continue trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election after being resoundingly defeated in so many different ways.

"How many legal challenges did the president advance?" he asked rhetorically. "He was he was beaten like a rented mule in all the challenges!"

Dent then said that the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post tabloid deserved credit for pushing the president to accept reality and get ready to step aside in 24 days.

"I am glad New York Post is beating hard on the president to accept reality and get on with the business, to have a legacy that maybe he can be remembered for what he considered his policy initiatives, rather than this tantrum and rampage that he has been on," said Dent. "That's how he will be remembered if he doesn't start to behave like a normal human being."

Watch the video below.