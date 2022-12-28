Convenience store worker fired after dousing homeless woman with water in freezing weather

A convenience store worker in Louisiana was fired after video of her dousing a homeless women with water in freezing cold weather went viral, the New York Post reports.

The video shows the worker confront a homeless woman who was sitting in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge. According to the Post, it was a 26-degree day when the incident took place.

“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard exclaiming in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”

Within a day of the video going viral, the store’s owner fired the employee.

The fired worker, Kasey Young, defended her actions online, saying she tried to get a group of homeless people to leave the store’s parking lot and called the police. Speaking to WAFB, another employee of the store said that Young usually gives homeless people food but lost her temper that day.

According to the Post's report, the homeless woman has since received assistance from the proper services.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Louisiana worker fired after dumping water on homeless woman in freezing weather | New York Post www.youtube.com

SmartNews