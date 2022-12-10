Odd list of Twitter items are on sale for Elon Musk's upcoming auction
Elon Musk © Angela Weiss, AFP

Twitter is reportedly preparing to offload some of its memorabilia and social media users may have the opportunity to purchase interesting pieces currently housed at the network's headquarters.

According to Business Insider, Bidspotter will be opening the bidding schedule on January 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. pacific time. Bidding will conclude on January 18 at 10 a.m.

Heritage Global Partners (HGP) has been designated to auction off the items that will be sold. Starting bid prices will range from $25 and $50 on all listed items. Insider also reports that some of the items "include tons of industrial kitchen equipment, including refrigerators and pizza ovens, dozens of display screens, iMac monitors, and gray swivel office chairs."

The news outlet notes that the auction comes as Elon Musk —the new owner of the social media platform who purchased it for a staggering $44 billion— works to cut expenses.

Per the news outlet, Musk is working to "cut everything from infrastructure budgets, employee perks like at-home Wi-Fi and travel allowances, and holiday pay for contractors."

However, Nick Dove, an HGP representative, argues otherwise. During an interview with Fortune magazine, Dove weighed in on the auction and insisted that it had nothing to do with Musk's financial scope.

"They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," Dove told Fortune. "So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron."

The auction comes as the Twitter headquarters undergoes staggering changes in the wake of Musk's takeover. Some of those changes include mass layoffs, eliminating Twitter's free lunch policy, and the push toward what has been described as a "'hardcore' work culture."