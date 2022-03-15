Feds found Proud Boys leader in possession of 'a detailed plan to storm government buildings': NYT

Federal prosecutors are claiming that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was in possession of a nine-page document that the New York Times describes as "a detailed plan to surveil and storm government buildings around the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year."
The Times indicates that the document, which is entitled "1776 Returns," may be a linchpin in the government's efforts to prove conspiracy charges against Tarrio, whom the government says directed the storming of the Capitol even though he was not personally on hand to do so.
"The document does not specifically mention an attack on the Capitol building itself," reports the Times. "But in targeting high-profile government buildings in the immediate area and in the detailed timeline it set out, the plan closely resembles what actually unfolded when the Capitol was stormed by a pro-Trump mob intent on disrupting congressional certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory."
The Times' report also provides key details of the document's contents.
"Broken into five parts — Infiltrate, Execution, Distract, Occupy and Sit-In — the nine-page document recommends recruiting at least 50 people to enter each of the seven government buildings and advises protesters to appear 'unsuspecting' and to 'not look tactical,'" the paper writes.