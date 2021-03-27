Georgia Rep. Park Cannon's political power skyrockets after arrest for knocking on Brian Kemp's door

Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon has been propelled into the role of a national leader after her controversial arrest as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a voter suppression bill into law.

"With the seemingly innocuous act of knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp's door, Georgia Rep. Park Cannon found herself in handcuffs Thursday and almost immediately in the national spotlight for her protest of the Kemp-signed election law bill that will limit absentee voting and affect other aspects of voting in Georgia," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "Video caught Cannon being removed from the Georgia Capitol, handled by the officers and arrested for charges including felony obstruction and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members. Several people can be heard asking 'what did she do?' and 'why are you arresting her?' in the video capturing her arrest."

All of the attention has also drastically increased her social media presence. The most recent Archive.org capture of her Twitter account was taken on January 24th and showed her with 5,709 followers on Twitter.

As of publication, she now has over 92,000 people following her account @CannonFor58.

One of the people urging his followers to also follow Cannon on social media is actor and civil rights activist George Takei.

"Follow @Cannonfor58 and let's show her some support, even if the GA police and governor did not," Takei tweeted on Thursday, following Cannon's arrest.

On Friday, Takei again made his request, calling Cannon "a hero for her stance against Governor Kemp. She's being charged with a FELONY for merely knocking on his door."

Takei followed up for the third day in a row on Saturday, urging his followers to "help lift up the Black voices that speak out and take action" against the new Jim Crow.







