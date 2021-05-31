Man brandished unlicensed gun at argument outside African American History Museum in DC: police

On Monday, ABC 7News reported that Phi Bui, a Falls Church, Virginia man, was arrested for allegedly brandishing an unlicensed gun during a parking argument outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
"A police report states that Bui and an individual were involved in a verbal argument over a parking spot. During the spat, Bui allegedly hit the person in the head and both parties were separated," said the report. "Bui left in a food truck but returned with his Volvo SUV. The suspect and individual started to argue again but Bui walked back to his vehicle and retrieved a gun and put a round in the chamber of the weapon, according to the police report."
According to the report, Bui faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault, possession of unregistered ammunition, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.