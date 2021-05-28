Republican announces $3 million bounty for Bigfoot — on the floor of Oklahoma legislature

Republican state Rep. Justin Humphrey gave a speech on the fictional Sasquatch known as Bigfoot on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, KOCO-TV reports.

"I did plan on trying to get a little attention for a festival in Honobia, Oklahoma — which is where everyone knows where Bigfoot lives. I've got a couple of guys who say that he lives out in the west, he does not, he lives in Honobia, Oklahoma," Humphrey said.

Humphrey was honoring the owner of a Bigfoot-themed gas station named "Gasquatch" who has offered a $2 million bounty for the capture of the elusive beast.

After his presentation, Humphrey returned to the dais to report that the bounty had been raised to $3 million.

Earlier in the legislative session, Humphrey introduced a bill to create a Bigfoot hunting season.

"Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun," Humphrey said in a press release at the time.

In his speech, Humphrey stressed that the goal was not to kill Bigfoot.

"We don't hunt Bigfoot. Nobody wants to harm Bigfoot. We're going to do a live, humane capture of Bigfoot," Humphrey said.



