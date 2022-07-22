Taking Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at her word, CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza claimed on Friday morning that the Wyoming conservative left no doubt that Donald Trump should not expect the House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot to be resting on their laurels as Congress heads for summer recess.

Watch never-before-seen footage shared yesterday of former President Trump struggling to refine a taped message to the country a day after the Capitol riot:

With Cheney announcing on Thursday night, "Doors have opened. New subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break," the CNN analyst interpreted that as, "The message to Trump was simple: We're coming for you."

With MSNBC reporting that the House select committee has plans for at least three more public hearings on the Jan 6th Capitol riot incited by the former president, Cillizza maintained that pressure on Trump "will ratchet up" as more witnesses come forward as the committee expands their investigation.

As evidence of Cheney's persistence, he noted that she was at the forefront of pressuring White House counsel Pat Cipollone to come forward which has paid off handsomely for the investigation.

"Less than two weeks later, Cipollone testified in a closed-door meeting with the committee. His video testimony has been used extensively by the committee in its two most recent hearings," he wrote before adding, "Cheney used that same bully pulpit to get Trump's attention on Thursday night. And again, it worked," with Trump ranting on Truth Social late Thursday, "Liz Cheney is a sanctimonious loser. The Great State of Wyoming is wise to her. Why not show the tapes, or interview, those that, with evidence, challenge the election?

"In a surprising column for the normally Donald Trump-supporting National Review Online, longtime contributor Andrew McCarthy praised the work being done by the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and singled out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her demolition of the former president.

After three hearings, with at least two more to come, McCarthy suggested that the committee has made a strong case against the former president and stated, that while he doesn't think the Wyoming Republican will hang onto her seat in the House, she has done the country a great service.

Beginning, "I'm about ready to pronounce Liz Cheney the victor in the January 6 committee hearings," McCarthy added, "Congresswoman Cheney has been very effective in relating the committee’s blistering case against the former president."

Adding that, like Democrats, "Cheney wants to keep Trump at center stage," McCarthy suggested that she seems to be banking on the belief that: "If she could command the attention of the country for a few days in June, and present what happened as it has never been aired before, in a series of tight, well-scripted sessions, she could hammer home Donald Trump’s unfitness for office."