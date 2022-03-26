Republican quits Congress after jury conviction on 3 felony charges: report

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) plans to leave Congress at the end of the month following his felony convictions.

CNN reports that the GOP congressman announced his intention to resign on March 31 in an email message sent to supporters.

“Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve,” Fortenberry admitted.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) will call a special election to fill the vacancy in the state's first congressional district.

Fortenberry is awaiting a June 28 sentencing hearing, that could result in up to 15 years in federal prison.

IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Korner blasted Fortenberry following the jury verdict.

“Jeff Fortenberry lied to federal agents in order to cover up illegal contributions to his re-election campaign,” he explained. “The guilty verdict today shows that no one is above the law, and IRS-CI and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold our public servants accountable.”