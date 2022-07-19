House Democrats are trying to pass a bill that would codify marriage equality for LGBTQ Americans, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is not happy about it.

Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, Jordan lambasted Democrats for trying to pass marriage equality via the legislative process, which he suggested was an attempt to somehow "intimidate" the United States Supreme Court from overturning its own past ruling that established marriage equality as the law of the land.

"This bill is simply the latest installment of the Democrats' campaign to delegitimize and attempt to intimidate the United States Supreme Court!" Jordan thundered.

In fact, Democrats are taking up the bill not to intimidate the Supreme Court, but to preempt it from overturning rights for LGBTQ Americans, as Justice Clarence Thomas suggested they should when he wrote that the court ought to overturn the landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

The bill in question, The Respect for Marriage Act, is a bipartisan bill scheduled for vote in the House that would protect marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

In adddition, the bill would provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. While the Supreme Court struck down sections of DOMA in U.S. v. Windsor and Obergefell v. Hodges, the law still remains on the books currently.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Monday regarding the urgency and importance of passing such legislation to protect abortion and LGBT rights.

"House Democrats are not waiting for elections to protect our rights and freedom. We're fighting NOW to keep abortion and birth control legal and stop corporate price gouging," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Monday. "We won't let Republicans crush our rights and pad corporate pockets on our watch."

Watch below to see an excerpt from representative Jordan’s floor time today: