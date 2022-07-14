'Disturbed' Jim Jordan draws outrage after he deletes tweet calling story of 10-year-old rape victim 'another lie'

Rep. Jim Jordan is facing deep criticism for his recent attempt to downplay reports of a 10-year-old rape victim having to travel to another state to get an abortion.
The Republican lawmaker's remarks came after President Joe Biden mentioned the case last week and signed an executive order to provide certain protections for access to abortions; a move that quickly drew negative reactions from Republicans. Jordan was one of many to express doubt and apprehension about the rape case.
“Another lie. Anyone surprised?” Jordan wrote. He has since deleted the tweet.
Although Republicans attempted to discredit the report, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday, July 13. Instead of addressing his initial inaccurate remarks, Jordan only shared a tweet to a report confirming the authenticity of the case as he called for the prosecution of the accused rapist.
Although he deleted his previous tweet discrediting the report, Twitter users refused to let Jordan slide and many took the time to point out his errors. In fact, some even reminded him of the debacles he's also faced in the past.
"It’s not surprising, is it?" actor Ken Olin tweeted. "That the guy who refused to believe the boys on his wrestling team were being molested, would call a 10-year-old girl a liar after she said she’d gotten pregnant after being raped. [Jim Jordan] is a deeply disturbed and despicable human being."
"Hard to believe Jim Jordan would dive right in to try and cover up a sexual assault. So unlike him," Ron Filipkowski wrote on Twitter.
Jon Cooper also had a word of advice for the Republican lawmaker. "Now that this 10-year-old girl’s rapist has been arrested, you owe the rape victim a PUBLIC APOLOGY for calling her a liar," Cooper tweeted. "Are you man enough to do that, [Jim Jordan]?"