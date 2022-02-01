Kayleigh McEnany turned over Jan. 6 text messages to select committee: report

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has turned over text messages to the Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McEnany was subpoenaed in November has since turned over text messages, ABC News reports, citing "a source familiar with the investigation."
Texts between McEnany and Fox News personality Sean Hannity were quoted verbatim in a subpoena letter to Ivanka Trump the committee sent in January.
"McEnany appeared virtually before investigators for several hours on Jan. 13, according to a source familiar with her testimony, and did not appear that day on her midday Fox News program," ABC News reported. "The committee was interested in her repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud from the White House Briefing Room podium, and in her interactions with Trump on Jan. 6, according to a letter the committee sent to McEnany along with the subpoena."
Select Committee letter. Screengrab.
Select Committee letter. Screengrab.