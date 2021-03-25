WATCH: Black woman calmly confronts motorist having a racist meltdown after rear ending her

A New Jersey woman who was caught on video hurling racist insults after a car accident has now been charged with fourth-degree bias intimidation, NJ.com reports.

Krystal Ballance, 34, was initially charged with disorderly conduct after the March 16 accident, but the charge was upgraded after police reviewed the video which was posted to Facebook.

Ballance can be seen in the video threatening to beat up the woman from the other vehicle, who is Black, and shouting racial slurs at her. She can also be seen yelling at police who were at the scene.

"You want to arrest me? Fine," Ballance yells in the video. "I ain't scared of you! I ain't scared of that Black monkey b*tch... I don't give a f*ck."

"We get that," the Black woman recording the video calmly responds.

According to NJ.com, Ballance apparently became enraged when the woman from the other vehicle refused to accept an offer of cash to settle the matter.

"Although, she was apologetic at first, she was trying to pressure someone into just accepting cash (because of the crash), which is a big NO NO!!" one of the victims, Kelliee Ryan, wrote in a Facebook post.

"Once I stepped in and asked my friend if she was sure that's what she wanted to do because she doesn't know how much this is going to cost, this was the reaction I got!" Ryan said.

Watch the video below:



