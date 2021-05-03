Liz Cheney 'on very shaky ground' as GOP worries she can't help them win back the House: CNN

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that even Republicans who went to bat for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to keep her in her leadership role after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump are now concerned she is a liability for trying to win back control of the House of Representatives in 2022.

Manu, you've been talking to Republicans on the Hill all day, as Liz Cheney has been standing up for right against what the [former] president is continuing to put out there, the lie about the election," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Where does Liz Cheney stand right now?"

"She's on very shaky ground internally," said Raju. "It's still an open question about whether she can hang on to that number three post in leadership. Remember when, back in February, she faced down a threat to her leadership post in the aftermath of her joining nine other House Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the January 6 insurrection. At that time, the House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy, he told his caucus behind closed doors to give him the leadership team he needs to lead Republicans back into the majority. Then Republicans voted overwhelmingly to support her to stay in the post."

"Things have changed, according to multiple Republicans that I have spoken to," continued Raju. "Opposition has grown beyond the most conservative wing of the Republican conference, the House Freedom Caucus, to other elements of the Republican conference as well. People who supported her have told me that they don't know if they can support her again, because in their view, they believe that her comments against Trump will hurt their ability to unify ahead of the 2022 midterm."

