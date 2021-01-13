'Idiot' QAnon congresswoman ridiculed for House floor stunt: ‘Irony is officially dead’

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green on the House floor on January 13, 2020. (Screenshot)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wore a "censored" mask during a House floor speech arguing against the impeachment of Donald Trump.
The first-term congresswoman, who has voiced support for QAnon, has already become highly controversial during her first two weeks in Congress.
Here's some of what people were saying about her mask and speech:
I can't stop laughing.— Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@Abraham Gutman 🔥)1610566328.0
Who thinks the whole Marjorie Taylor Greene thing is going to end well? This is a legitimate crazy person. A danger… https://t.co/x0OJyuNR0w— John Iadarola (@John Iadarola)1610566285.0
Wearing a mask that says "CENSORED" while you're giving a televized speech on the floor of Congress as a sitting U.… https://t.co/Tot3YAFOTA— Taniel (@Taniel)1610566188.0
It's nearly the universal opinion on the left that the rare violence at BLM protests was unfortunate and perpetrato… https://t.co/AiTuvmguOJ— Amanda Marcotte (@Amanda Marcotte)1610566265.0
Will someone please tell whoever installed Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask that we can all still hear her? Thanks.— Richard Jeter (@Richard Jeter)1610566958.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most objectionable politicians in America behind Trump. Everything about her d… https://t.co/kFgfgL4AYw— Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@Jeff B., who on earth is this guy??)1610566984.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifying in a CENSORED mask has big comedian posing for a headshot with caution tape over… https://t.co/U6bz9gME5i— Josh Gondelman (@Josh Gondelman)1610567005.0
. @mtgreenee is wearing a mask that says "censored" while she's at a microphone…in the Capitol…broadcast on nationa… https://t.co/WZhTViyqnN— Tracie Egan Morrissey (@Tracie Egan Morrissey)1610566355.0
The death of irony: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wears a mask that says "censored" as she speaks into a microphone i… https://t.co/0YZuAKneMs— Karen Tumulty (@Karen Tumulty)1610566166.0
America, meet Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new US Representative from QAnon (sorry I mean Georgia) who is presenting… https://t.co/jXIj5AV5rt— Eric Klinenberg (@Eric Klinenberg)1610566612.0
Good Lord—@mtgreenee wearing the “Censored” mask as she stands on the House Floor on national TV spewing idiocy and… https://t.co/6irt4fGB9v— Maximillian Potter (@Maximillian Potter)1610566244.0
Georgia's QAnon Congresswoman @mtgreenee is on the floor now in a "censored" mask and spends her time complaining a… https://t.co/VsoXi0MH1O— stephen fowler (@stephen fowler)1610566270.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a "censored" mask... as she's speaking from the Capitol floor. Expel this idiot.— Emily C. Singer (@Emily C. Singer)1610566098.0
I don't think anyone paid attention to what Marjorie Taylor Greene actually said because of the irony of her "censo… https://t.co/h1L3frrbgy— Jess Aloe (@Jess Aloe)1610566789.0