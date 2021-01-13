'Idiot' QAnon congresswoman ridiculed for House floor stunt: ‘Irony is officially dead’
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green on the House floor on January 13, 2020. (Screenshot)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wore a "censored" mask during a House floor speech arguing against the impeachment of Donald Trump.

The first-term congresswoman, who has voiced support for QAnon, has already become highly controversial during her first two weeks in Congress.

Here's some of what people were saying about her mask and speech: