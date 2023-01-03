Police open hate crime investigation after paper towel noose discovered in Michigan Panera: report

On Monday, FOX 2 reported that police in Grosse Point, Michigan have opened a hate crime investigation after employees at a local Panera Bread found a noose made out of paper towels hanging in the men's bathroom.

The news station interviewed Kareema Regular, an assistant general manager at the Panera location, who explained that this past Friday evening, "one of my team managers went into the men’s restroom and discovered this noose made out of paper towel hanging in the stall."

The staff of the Panera are mostly Black, according to Regular, and police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

"This is a hate crime that is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community," said Grosse Point Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak. "The noose, which is a symbol of human oppression and violence, has no place here. Any attempts at racial intimidation will be dealt with to the full extent of the law."

This is not the first time a noose threats left in a public place around the country caused outrage. In mid-2017, a noose was found on the floor of the African American History Museum in Washington, D.C., near an exhibit discussing segregation. Another man in North Carolina, Stevie Lamont Stuckes, filed a federal lawsuit against his employer, utility services company Pike Enterprises, after claiming to find a noose on the job site.

