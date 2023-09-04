Dodgers pitcher arrested on suspicion of domestic violence: report
Shutterstock

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on suspicion domestic violence late Sunday, ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old was arrested just after 11 p.m. in Los Angeles and booked into jail around 1 a.m., according to the report, which cites jail records. He was released on $50,000 bond at around 4:45 a.m.

Urías was charged with a felony. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 27.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office? POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Urías’ latest legal troubles follow a 2019 arrest on suspicion of domestic battery for which he was not charged, but that incident led to a 20-game MLB suspension, the report said.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that “Players charged with domestic violence typically are placed on administrative leave by the league during an investigation, as Urías was prior to his suspension in 2019. Urías' court date is during the final week of the regular season.”

Urías has been among baseball’s most consistent starting pitchers in recent years. He placed third in last year’s Cy Young award ballot after posting a 2.16 ERA. Urías is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA this season.

Read the full article here.

SmartNews