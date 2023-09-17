Kansas pickleball complex relocated due to noise complaints: report

A planned pickleball court in Wichita, Kansas, had to find a new home after noise complaints from the community, according to reports.

Pickleball has become an extremely popular topic, even taking over as a trend in New York.

In Wichita, the South Lakes Pickleball Complex became the latest example of the sprawling sport's potential overreach.

The Wichita Park and Recreation Department made the decision to move construction, according to KSN News' reporting.

"Some people had expressed concern that the noise from the complex would be irritating to neighbors," the report states. "Troy Houtman, Park and Recreation Department director, said a noise study showed that could happen."

“We wanted to make sure we were doing the right thing,” he said, according to the local report. “We started learning a little bit about pickleball and started reading a whole lot more about lawsuits across the country.”

“The pickleball actually makes a very loud noise coming off the paddle, and it’s been measured and researched and … it’s at a certain frequency where it (the sound) travels,” Houtman said, the report states.

KSN News also quoted Houtman as saying the new location will be "more than a thousand feet from any homes."

