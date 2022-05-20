'They come for the lulz... but stay for rage juice': Conservative blasts 'radicalizing' internet 'messiahs'

On Thursday, in a podcast interview posted to The Bulwark, former RNC official and Jeb Bush staffer Tim Miller walked through the danger posed by the internet's radicalization of "angry young white men" to commit acts of hate.
This danger, Miller argued, is laid clear by the gunman who murdered 10 Black supermarket shoppers in Buffalo, after months of preparation and planning — and inspiration from the darkest corners of online message boards.
"These young men were radicalized not by religious clerics or cult leaders, but by message-board messiahs who cloak their radical ideology in memes," said Miller. "The 18-year-old who carried out the latest white supremacist mass murder left no doubt that’s exactly what led him to do it. He wrote in his 180-page manifesto that the idea for the attack came online: 'Browsing /pol/ one day I saw a short gif of a man walking into a building and shooting a shotgun through a dark hallway.' That man was the perpetrator of the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which he livestreamed on Facebook."
"The Buffalo shooter says he then began researching Christchurch and developed his beliefs, mostly on the internet, where he learned about the Great Replacement theory, which posits that shadowy forces — usually Democrats or Jews — are plotting to replace white European ethnoculture by importing minorities with higher fertility rates," noted Miller. "This replacement ideology has flourished in online forums like 8Chan and Gab and Parler where racist blog boys post dehumanizing memes that they often pretend are jokes when called on it."
The Attorney General of New York has already announced an investigation into the online platforms that allegedly inspired the gunman's murderous rampage.
"They come for the lulz, but stay for the surround-sound of rage juice that tells them that they are the victim of modern woke culture," concluded Miller. "And the most unstable among them get convinced that their only choice is to act. From Christchurch, to Charleston, to El Paso, to Buffalo, we’ve seen the deadly result — which is why we cannot dismiss their lulz as some stupid internet game. I’d like to close this week by remembering the people who are the victims of this latest racist attack."
Conservative activist and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza told a conservative podcast that “2000 Mules,” his film making flawed and faulty claims about election fraud in 2020, directly led the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to open up an investigation — but the sheriff says that’s simply not true.
“The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has been working jointly with the Yuma County Recorder’s Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office extensively regarding allegations of voter misconduct for over a year,” Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said in an emailed statement to the Arizona Mirror.
“These ongoing investigations are not related to or inspired by any movie or celebrity figure, but rather facts and evidence regarding violation of Arizona statute,” Wilmot added. “I am not familiar with, nor have I ever communicated with, any individuals who may now be claiming I am investigating on their behalf or because of any supposed inspiration from a documentary film.”
Wilmot was responding to the Mirror’s questions about comments D’Souza made on Jason Whitlock’s “Fearless” podcast. The far-right provocateur said that Wilmot saw a screening of the movie “2000 Mules” and “went berserk” afterward.
“The Sheriff of Yuma saw our movie, went berserk and has opened up an investigation in Yuma, Arizona and I believe there will be arrests very soon,” D’Souza said on the podcast, which is produced and distributed by conservative media company Blaze Media.
D’Souza did not respond to a request for comment.
The film alleges that by using geolocation data purchased by the filmmakers they were able to track “ballot mules” to drop boxes where they falsely allege the “mules” were paid to stuff the boxes with completed ballots. The practice, pejoratively referred to as ballot harvesting, is illegal in Arizona and many other states.
Wilmot announced last week that his office and the county recorder’s office are investigating voting fraud cases from 2020, but there is no indication that any of the cases involve the movie’s claims. Instead, YCSO said the cases include impersonation fraud, false registrations, duplicate voting and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.
In a video posted to Rumble, a video streaming service favored by the far-right, Byrne said the Yuma investigation was in direct response to the film. Byrne’s organization was the largest funder of the Arizona Senate’s “audit” of the presidential election.
D’Souza’s film has been criticized for many of its false claims, including that the geolocation data used is so accurate that it helped solve a murder. The film is based on one whistleblower from San Luis, Ariz., who claimed to have seen people getting paid for ballot collection. The film contains no evidence of these payments.
An analysis of the film’s claims by the Associated Press found numerous problems with the data analysis that D’Souza and True the Vote, a conservative advocacy group, performed to reach their conclusions. For instance, there is no accounting for people with multiple mobile devices that could create pings in the geolocation data or people who are elections or campaign workers who would drive by areas where drop boxes are located on a regular basis. Other fact-checkers have also done independent analysis of the claims and found them to be flawed.
D’Souza has a history of making controversial films.
His first film, “2016: Obama’s America,” made more money at the box office than any political documentary since “Fahrenheit 9/11,” garnering him the nickname the “conservative Michael Moore.”
“2000 Mules” has gained an ardent following among Arizona Republicans and within the broader right-wing ecosystem.
“Have you seen #2000Mules yet?” Secretary of State candidate and Oro Valley Republican Mark Finchem posted on Twitter.
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake hosted a screening of the film earlier this month with election fraud promoter and pillow salesman Mike Lindell, charging up to $2,000 to attend. Prescott Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Rep. Leo Biasucci, Finchem and former State Sen. David Farnsworth was also in attendance.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in 2020 announced two Yuma County women were charged under the ballot harvesting statute. D’Souza has hyped those prosecutions on social media in an attempt to buttress his movie’s claims, but has spread false information about those cases in doing so. He claimed the case was “busted by the FBI,” but it was investigated by local law enforcement and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Republicans Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are "preparing for a drawn-out vote-counting process marked by hand-to-hand combat behind the scenes" according to a new report by Politico.
The television doctor's lead has shrunk to 1,083 votes in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, which is one-tenth of a percentage point.
"Despite essentially being tied, the Oz and McCormick teams are both publicly projecting confidence that they will be on top once all the ballots are counted. By state law, an automatic recount will be triggered if the race comes down to half of one percent or less — unless the runner-up backs down and officially declines a recount," Politico explained. "But at this juncture, neither camp is signaling that they’ll throw in the towel. Instead, Pennsylvania Republicans are predicting trench warfare that could drag out for weeks — and be fought in the media, as well as potentially in the courts — in the state’s closely watched primary."
An extended primary could exacerbate GOP delusions of vote fraud and depress Republican turnout in the general election, Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Reporter explained on MSNBC.
"Both Oz and McCormick have enlisted alumni from former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign to gird themselves for a potential recount," Politico explained. "Mike Roman, the director of Trump’s Election Day operations, is helping the McCormick team, according to a source familiar with his efforts. The Oz campaign has brought onboard James Fitzpatrick, who led Pennsylvania’s Election Day operations for Trump. Wally Zimolong, a Pennsylvania-based attorney, is also working for McCormick."
A recount must be completed by June 7.
NBC Philadelphia reported on the next steps in the process:
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down the significance of the new allegations from the January 6 Committee against Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA).
Specifically, the committee alleges that Loudermilk led tours in the Capitol that may have helped the January 6 attackers do "reconnaissance" — and that they have evidence that contradicts his denials.
"Let me get your thoughts on this tour of the U.S. Capitol given by a Republican member of Congress right on the eve of the insurrection," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Why is it so important for the Select Committee to get to the bottom of this?"
"There's a pointed and very high-stakes dispute going on here," said Honig. "Certain House Democrats dating back have accused certain House Republicans of giving these tours on January 5th designed to facilitate the attack. If that's true, that's remarkably serious, potentially even criminal. Republicans have strenuously denied this. We have not seen any evidence in public to support this allegation."
"But the most interesting thing in the letter that the committee sent to Representative Loudermilk today is that committee says they have evidence that, quote, 'directly contradicts those denials,'" continued Honig. "So we will see that evidence if they have the evidence, and if it is as the committee describes, that is an enormously big deal."
The allegations against Loudermilk come after Democrats have long made similar claims against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who allegedly offered "large" group tours of the Capitol in the runup to the attack.